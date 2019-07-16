'Hiroshi Kobatake: Called by Wood'

July 20-Sept. 8

The son of a Western-style painter father and a Japanese-style painter mother, sculptor Hiroshi Kobatake (1935-96) studied at Tokyo University of the Arts. After graduation, he taught art at several universities, until he established his own art school, Kobatake Sculpture Studio, in 1980.

Though best-known for his figurative wooden sculptures of the 1980s, Kobatake also worked with prints, including lithographs. His prints were often inspired by woodcarving, and the medium helped push the artist out of his comfort zone to explore further potential in his sculptural works.

With a focus on Kazan’s sculptures, this exhibition brings together 40 works, including lithographs, bronze pieces and related documents. Highlights include the camphor tree works “Enchu” (1973) and “Uka” (1971).

Kichijoji Art Museum; FF Bldg. 7F, 1-8-16 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino, Tokyo. Kichijoji Stn. 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ¥300. Closed July 31, Aug. 28. 0422-22-0385; www.musashino-culture.or.jp/a_museum