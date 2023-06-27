  • Mugiko the Shiba realizes this is her world and we're just sharing it with her. | YUKI IWASAKI
    Mugiko the Shiba realizes this is her world and we're just sharing it with her. | YUKI IWASAKI

The adorable, cute-as-pie Mugiko is all Shiba. And people familiar with Shibas will know to expect a lot more than just a pretty face.

The breed expresses its numerous likes and dislikes clearly, and its variegated personality and strong sense of self causes fans to love them a lot. Mugiko is an 8-year-old curvy girl who tips the scales at 9 kilograms. She loves affection, but when she’s not keen on something, she’ll let you know.

She has piercing eyes, and we think she knows it. When Mugiko wags her tail, her whole body seems to dance, which will (if the eyes haven’t already) melt your heart.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW