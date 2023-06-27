The adorable, cute-as-pie Mugiko is all Shiba. And people familiar with Shibas will know to expect a lot more than just a pretty face.

The breed expresses its numerous likes and dislikes clearly, and its variegated personality and strong sense of self causes fans to love them a lot. Mugiko is an 8-year-old curvy girl who tips the scales at 9 kilograms. She loves affection, but when she’s not keen on something, she’ll let you know.

She has piercing eyes, and we think she knows it. When Mugiko wags her tail, her whole body seems to dance, which will (if the eyes haven’t already) melt your heart.