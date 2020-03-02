A three-legged calico brings joy to an Osaka couple's home

After being featured in The Japan Times Adopt Me! column in October 2018, a beautiful calico cat named Leggy has now found a home with Shiori Hamasako and her husband, Morgan Ruler.

The couple had been grieving the death of their previous cat, Karl, who had succumbed to a viral disease at the tender age of 11 months.

“His death really made us think about the preciousness of life,” Hamasako tells The Japan Times. “Losing him hit us really hard. The house felt so quiet and empty without a cat, but I wasn’t sure if I wanted another one after what happened.”

When the Osaka-based couple came to the decision to get another cat, however, their first thought was to adopt. After finding Leggy online, “We visited the shelter and, as soon as we saw her, she came to sit in my lap,” says Hamasako. “We fell in love with her instantly.”

“Her sweet personality stole our hearts,” she adds, “and the fact that she only has three legs made her special. We were so impressed by how active she was.”

Since then, Leggy has adapted well to her new life and home.

“She meows a lot, loves to play and is crazy about food! She loves to cuddle with us and is around us all the time,” says Hamasako, adding that she believes her and her husband’s decision to open their homes to an animal again turned out to be the right one.

“Since Leggy came to us, we have never been happier,” says Hamasako. “She has definitely brought us closer together. We may have given her a home, but she gave us more than that. We are so glad we adopted her!”

If you are interested in adopting a new pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net