Watching Donald Trump’s recent address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress and his haranguing of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a few days before, it’s easy to get distracted by the sheer volume of falsehoods.

But to do so is just to get left behind. Think of Trump’s claims as signposts to where he’s going and it’s small wonder that Ukrainians are worried.

In both performances, for example, Trump repeated his line about how unfair it was that the U.S. has been paying vastly more than Europe to support Ukraine’s war effort — to the tune of $350 billion to $100 billion. In both, he suggested equivalence between Russia and Ukraine in their suffering and responsibility for the war. And during their Feb. 28 White House meeting, he hammered Zelenskyy for failing to show gratitude for this generosity. All of this is, of course, nonsense.