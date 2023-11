Of all the stories of a hero’s exile and return from the wilderness, none has caused more whiplash than Sam Altman’s.

It took Steve Jobs a decade to return to Apple after being knifed by his board; Jack Dorsey took seven years to come back to Twitter and an entire adolescence and early adulthood passed for Simba to be crowned the Lion King. Altman’s round trip as chief executive officer at OpenAI took fewer than five days.

All of which is very, very good for Microsoft.