American entrepreneur John Rivers and his family have a game — each summer he, his wife and two children take turns choosing different countries, and then the family pack up and go there. His children are adults, but they still play enthusiastically. For their latest trip, River’s son picked Japan.

The family, who spent 14 days in the country staying in luxury hotels and exploring different cities, didn’t come to Japan looking for a cheap stay.

“Quite honestly, it's more about the experience for us as a family than it is about getting a deal,” he said, noting that, in fact, the travel cost was higher than what the family typically spends on their holidays because of the lengthy stay.