SoftBank Group will spend $3 billion a year to adopt and deploy OpenAI technology throughout its operations, while the two companies have agreed to form a joint venture to market the artificial intelligence as an enterprise solution.

“This initiative will not only transform the way SoftBank Group operates but also revolutionize the way companies work in Japan and around the globe,” SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said in a statement Monday.

The technology, which the company describes as an advanced enterprise AI called Cristal intelligence, will be used at all companies under the SoftBank group, including Arm, Line and PayPay, to improve productivity and drive innovation. For instance, SoftBank's telecom unit plans to make more than 100 million workflows automated, the company said in the press release.