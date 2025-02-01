Japan expanded its export controls to include cutting-edge chips and quantum computer-related technology, a move China warned could have a negative impact on trade between the two countries.

The central government is expanding its list of export-controlled items to include advanced chips, lithography equipment and cryocoolers needed for the manufacture of quantum computers, according to draft revisions to the foreign exchange law.

Companies will need licenses to export the items to prevent their use in weapons or their development, economy ministry officials have said. Advanced chips could be diverted to increase the computational capabilities of precision-guided weapons, while quantum computers could be used to break encryption.