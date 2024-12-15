The Indian-born head of one of Japan's most famous snack brands has warned that the country must change its mindset and admit more immigrants to get the economy back to the glory of its boom years.

Politicians have struggled for years to recover from the so-called lost decades as a range of differing programs have failed to kickstart growth, including an ultraloose monetary policy and trillions of dollars in stimulus measures.

And as the new government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba eyes a fresh drive to bring back the heyday of its global tech domination, Lekh Juneja, the head of rice cracker giant Kameda Seika, said he worries his adopted country has lost its edge.