Virtuos, which supports the development of some of the world’s biggest games, plans to acquire a Japanese studio in the coming months to expand its presence in the No. 3 video game market.

The Singapore-based company, which has been involved in such major franchises as Call of Duty, Horizon Zero Dawn and Metal Gear Solid, is in active talks with multiple studios in Japan, Chief Executive Officer Gilles Langourieux said in an interview. The company has narrowed its focus on targets with 100 staff or fewer and with a track record of reliability, he said.

"I visited and had conversations with two Japanese studios this week alone,” the former Ubisoft Entertainment executive said on the sidelines of the Tokyo Game Show. "I wouldn’t be surprised if we close a deal within the next six months, as we’ve really been looking at this quite closely.”