An exciting weekend all about games is about to kick off over in Chiba’s Makuhari Messe with the annual Tokyo Game Show (TGS) opening to the public on Sept. 28 and 29.

Often touted as one of Asia’s largest premier gaming events, the lead-up to TGS 2024 has kept gamers on their toes with a variety of announcements as well as surprise exhibitors at this year’s event.

Leading the pack of surprises is PlayStation, which makes its return to the show floor as a general exhibitor for the first time since 2019. Newly released and already critically acclaimed platformer Astro Bot is one of the playable games at the PlayStation booth, but attendees can also demo upcoming titles including Monster Hunter Wilds, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Dynasty Warriors: Origins, the latest entry to the long-running hack-and-slash series that dates back to 1997.