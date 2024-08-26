The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) is expanding the selection criteria for Nadeshiko Brands, a formal recognition for publicly traded companies that make active efforts to promote and support women in the workplace.

The new criteria will open up eligibility to companies that offer support for women’s health, such as that for menstruation and childbirth, in a bid to foster corporate awareness and encourage long-term career development for women.

Applications, which began on Monday, will be accepted until Oct. 18, with the selected companies set to be announced by the end of March next year.

Launched in 2012 in collaboration with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nadeshiko Brand recognition aims to spotlight companies that not only prioritize gender diversity but also maintain solid financial performance, making them attractive to investors.

Each year, up to 30 companies are selected based on their initiatives, particularly those with women in senior managerial positions and those with superior maternity and childcare policies.

In fiscal 2023, the program introduced a new category to recognize companies that make exceptional efforts in helping female employees balance their work and child-rearing duties.

Until now, METI’s application process for Nadeshiko Brands has largely overlooked the importance of corporate support for women’s health in sustaining their careers.

However, with the growing interest in “Femtech” — technology designed with a focus on women’s health — the ministry has decided to include support for services such as health management apps, menstrual products with warming pain-relieving effects, and the implementation of menstrual leave policies in its selection criteria.

For fiscal 2024, METI is starting the application process about a month earlier than usual to allow more time for companies to apply. This extended period aims to encourage participation from regional companies, which tend to be underrepresented.

Translated by The Japan Times