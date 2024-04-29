The yen briefly hit ¥160 against the dollar Monday morning, as the Japanese currency continues to fall against other major currencies, hitting its lowest level since April 1990.

The faltering yen has put a focus on when the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan could intervene to support the currency. The BOJ on Friday announced a decision to keep its monetary policy unchanged.

After BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda announced at a news conference Friday that the yen's current weakness had not significantly affected Japan's underlying inflation, the selling of the currency against the dollar gained more steam.

This, coupled with dwindling hopes for an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve after data showed persistent inflation in the United States, have helped pushed the currency further down.

The yen has already lost almost 11% of its value versus the greenback this year, the worst performer among the Group-of-10 currencies.

Driving the depreciation is the yawning gap between the interest rates in the U.S. — which are at their highest point in decades after the Fed’s aggressive tightening cycle last year — and those in Japan, where borrowing costs remain stubbornly low near zero.

After the BOJ decision Friday, market participants are turning their attention to the Fed's two-day policy meeting from Tuesday. This week is book-ended by public holidays in Japan on Monday and Friday, which could bring the risk of volatility amid thin trading.

There had been speculation that Japanese authorities could intervene in the market if the yen weakened past ¥155 per dollar, but no signs of any moves have been detected. It's unclear how the ¥160 per dollar psychological barrier could affect any decision.