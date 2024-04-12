Muji is bringing its minimalist aesthetic to habitation.

Known for simple, monotone stationary, apparel and home goods, the Japanese retailer is betting that there’s just as much demand for no-frills homes and hotels, with plans to ramp up the number of Muji-style accommodations, both domestically and abroad.

"The concept is to build a huge accommodation service,” Hidetomo Nagata, executive officer and head of the social goods and space design divisions at Ryohin Keikaku, the brand’s parent company, said in an interview. "Muji products are still strong, but we also want to expand to this new lifestyle area.”