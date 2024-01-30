International Business Machines (IBM) delivered a companywide ultimatum to managers who are still working remotely: move near an office or leave the company.

All US managers must immediately report to an office or client location at least three days a week "regardless of current work location status,” according to a memo sent on Jan. 16. Badge-in data will be used to "assess individual presence” and shared with managers and human resources, Senior Vice President John Granger wrote in the note.

Those working remotely, other than employees with exceptions such as medical issues or military service, who don’t live close enough to commute to a facility must relocate near an IBM office by the start of August, according to the memo. That generally means within 80 kilometers, according to a person familiar with the rule who asked not to be identified speaking about corporate policy.