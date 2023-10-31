The Bank of Japan announced further adjustments to its yield curve control (YCC) policy on Tuesday, allowing 10-year Japanese government bond yields to increase above 1% in a move that follows the chronic weakening of the yen.

The development is significant as the central bank has long maintained its YCC policy — a strategy of buying up government bonds to control interest rates. Since July, the long-term interest rate has been capped at 1%, an increase over the previous cap of 0.5%. The move is in response to inflation pressures and volatility concerns.

The BOJ also revised upward its inflation forecasts and released its quarterly economic outlook.

The YCC policy, sometimes referred to as ultraeasy or super-accommodative, has left the BOJ out of step with the interest rate hikes set by other major central banks. This has also been criticized as leading to market distortions and weakening the yen.

Widening interest rate gaps between Japan and other markets have driven down the yen’s value and reduced overseas spending power.

Inflation has also proved a challenge. The BOJ has a target of stable 2% inflation, and this has been exceeded for 12 consecutive months.