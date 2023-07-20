Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, program director at 4 Day Week Global, thinks there’s already an abundance of firms toying with shorter work schedules. In his view, not enough is being done to figure out what works and what doesn’t.

The largest-ever trial of the four-day work week found that most U.K. businesses participating don’t want to return to the five-day standard, while Portugal recently started a government-funded pilot of shorter work schedules.

"Overwork has become a sign of success, but that’s not gonna last,” Pang said. "Historically the trend in working hours has been to use technology or wealth to allow us all to work less.”