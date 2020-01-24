Hannaryz edge Brave Thunders, extend win streak to seven

The Kyoto Hannaryz are playing consistent, high-level basketball after a difficult stretch earlier this season.

Coach Honoo Hamaguchi’s club collected its seventh straight victory on Friday, defeating the Kawasaki Brave Thunders 82-78 at Todoroki Arena.

The visiting Hannaryz (15-16) capitalized on their big advantage at the free-throw line, making 19 of 24 shots. The hosts converted 5 of 5.

David Simon paced Kyoto with 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made three steals. Julian Mavunga had 22 points, eight boards and 13 assists. Ryo Terashima and Keijuro Matsui scored 12 points apiece.

The Hannaryz, who ended a 13-game losing streak on Dec. 29, led 39-34 at halftime.

Kyoto took a 57-49 advantage into the final stanza.

Nick Fazekas finished with 29 points and 18 rebounds for the injury-plagued Brave Thunders (25-6). Yuma Fujii added 23 points and seven assists, while Jordan Heath scored 11 points.

Kawasaki had 20 assists and 17 turnovers in the series opener.