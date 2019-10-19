Kodai Senga, Yurisbel Gracial lead Hawks past Giants in Japan Series opener

Kodai Senga gave the Yomiuri Giants chances early on as he worked his way into Game 1 of this year’s Japan Series.

Once the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks ace finally got going, however, the Giants’ hopes faded with each retired batter.

Senga outdueled Shun Yamaguchi in a matchup of two of NPB’s top pitchers, Yurisbel Gracial hit a two-run home run and the Hawks got off to a fast start in the Japan Series with a 7-2 win on Saturday night at Yafuoku Dome.

The Hawks lead the series 1-0 and are three wins away from their third straight title.

Gracial gave SoftBank a 2-1 lead with his two-run homer off Yamaguchi in the second inning. The Cuban outfielder has had a solid postseason at the plate, going 10-for-30 with four home runs in eight games.

The slim lead was all Senga needed.

The Hawks right-hander became the third pitcher in NPB history to start Game 1 of the Japanese Fall Classic in three straight years. He got off to a slightly shaky start, however, allowing a home run to Shinnosuke Abe and also walking three batters in his first 2 2/3 innings.

Senga locked in after that, retiring the next 12 he faced before pitching into and out of a jam in seventh. He threw seven innings overall, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out five and walked three.

The Hawks’ victory extended the Pacific League’s home winning streak in the Japan Series to 16. The last Central League team to earn a win on the road was the Giants in Game 6 of the 2013 Series against the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles.

Yamaguchi ended up on the short end of the showdown between Sawamura Award candidates. The Giants starter allowed three runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter.