Silver acknowledges growing crisis over Morey's tweet

The escalating heated reaction to Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey’s since-

deleted tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters over China over the weekend brought

China’s state-controlled media into the geopolitical row.

Morey on Friday tweeted, “Fight For Freedom, Stand With Hong Kong.” He later

apologized on Twitter after being rebuked by team owner Tilman Fertitta.

China Central Television on Tuesday announced on social media that it would not

broadcast upcoming NBA exhibition games featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and

Brooklyn Nets in Shanghai and Shenzhen, China, on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

This announcement was made at the same time that the league was gearing up for the NBA

Japan Games featuring the defending champion Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors on

Tuesday and Thursday. The preseason games at Saitama Super Arena are the NBA’s first

exhibition or regular-season contests since Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, 2003, when the Seattle

SuperSonics, who became the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008, and Los Angeles Clippers

squared off at the same venue.

“We believe that any comments that challenge national sovereignty and social stability is

not within the scope of freedom of speech,” CCTV wrote on its social media account.

“To this end, CCTV’s Sports Channel has decided to immediately suspend plans to

broadcast the NBA preseason (China Games) and will immediately investigate all

cooperation and communication with the NBA.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the ongoing public relations crisis for his

league on Tuesday. He also stated that he plans to attend the Lakers-Nets game on

Thursday night and meet with Chinese basketball officials to try to come to common

ground on the complexity of issues and viewpoints related to China and Hong Kong.

The hope, he said is “to see if we can find mutual respect for each others’ political

systems.”

“As a realist, I realize this issue might not die down so quickly,” Silver said.

Silver elaborated on why he publicly released a statement in support of Morey’s right to

have freedom of speech.

“I issued a statement because I thought there was a lot of misunderstanding about our

position … why there might have been some confusion,” Silver said, noting that the

translated statement into Chinese didn’t carry an identical message

He continued: “The long-held values of the NBA are to support freedom of expression.

“As a league, we are not willing to compromise those values, and again, I am sympathetic

to our interests here and to our partners who are upset. I don’t think it’s inconsistent on one

hand to be sympathetic to them and to stand with our principles.”

Silver said tolerance for different viewpoints and cultures and the importance of listening

to differing views are important.

“These values are deeply rooted in the DNA of the NBA,” he said, while citing freedom of

speech. “We will have to live with those consequences.”

He reiterated that league will protect its employees’ right to freedom speech.

“We are not apologizing for Morey exercising his freedom of expression,” Silver told the

news conference, though that he regrets that “millions of people are upset.”

Silver previously addressed the issue in an interview with Kyodo News on Monday night.

The backlash from Chinese companies with ties to the NBA. A day later, he spoke at a

scheduled 6 p.m. news conference at Saitama Super Arena. It actually started at about 6:20

p.m., with Silver addressing the media less than an hour before tipoff of the Raptors’ first

preseason games. The Rockets opened their preseason with a contest against the Clippers

on Friday in Honolulu.

“There is no doubt, the economic impact is already clear,” Silver was quoted as saying by

Kyodo. “There have already been fairly dramatic consequences from that tweet, and I have

read some of the media suggesting that we are not supporting Daryl Morey, but in fact we

are.

“I think that as a value-based organization that I want to make it clear … that Daryl Morey

is supported in terms of his ability to exercise his freedom of expression.”

For the NBA, there’s already a significant economic impact being felt by the reaction in

China to Morey’s tweet. For instance, Li Ning Co, which makes sportswear, has cut ties

with the Rockets, according to published reports. Tencent Holding, which streams NBA

games, has removed the Rockets from their app. According to an NBA.com report, that

streaming revenue is worth $1.5 billion over the next five years. An estimated 500 million

people in China watch the NBA on Tencent. Shanghai Pudong Development Bank also

announced it would suspend ties with the Rockets, one of several prominent companies to

say so.

Also Tuesday, organizers called off an NBA Cares event in Shanghai, where the Nets were

scheduled to visit the New World Experimental Primary School. The charity arm of the

NBA had planned an event to commemorate the refurbishment of a basketball court in the

hometown of former Rockets star Yao Ming, China’s first NBA star. Yao is now the

president of the Chinese Basketball Association. Yao, a former Shanghai Sharks player,

was the No. 1 pick in the 2002 NBA Draft. He has been inducted into the Naismith

Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

As for the Chinese legend, Silver acknowledged that Yao is “extremely hot” at the

moment.

Asked about upcoming NBA games in Japan in the near future, Silver responded by saying

it’s likely that the NBA will return for the 2020-21 season.

Silver noted that this is “a historic time for Japan” in the NBA, citing the fact that

Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura became the first Japanese to be selected in the

first round of the 2019 NBA Draft in June.

The commissioner called it “a turning point for basketball in Japan.”

“He is a fantastic young man. I don’t want to put too much pressure on him. … But here’s

an entire country watching him with huge expectations.”

In less than a year, NBA players will showcase their talents in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a

catalyst for the game, the commissioner said.

“The Olympics act as a (big) stimulus when they come to the market,” he said of the 2020

Games, and how it will work to grow hoops here.

The wide-ranging questions at the news conference also involved the B. League, which

recently began its fourth season in Japan.

“We’d love to see a B. League team compete in the preseason,” Silver confirmed. “This is

something we’ll look into doing going forward.”