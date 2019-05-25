Warriors' Kevin Durant unlikely for Game 1

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals with a calf injury. USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

NEW YORK - Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is unlikely to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday against either the Toronto Raptors or Milwaukee Bucks.

Durant has missed the past five games with a right calf injury and he told reporters on Friday that he was initially worried that he had torn his Achilles tendon.

“I’ve seen the clip on the screen and it’s like ‘That’s the Achilles, that’s the Achilles,’ ” Durant told reporters. “Obviously, everybody is going to be a little nervous until someone reassured me that it’s not.”

The news was better for Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala (left calf) and big man DeMarcus Cousins (quadriceps).

Coach Steve Kerr said Iguodala will be available for Game 1. Cousins scrimmaged on Friday and also has a chance at being ready for the opener.

In other news, the NBA free agency period will open six hours earlier this summer, the league announced.

Teams and free agents now will be able to open their negotiations on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET instead of July 1 at 12:01 a.m.

The two sides may talk exclusively to schedule meetings beginning June 29 at 6 p.m. ET but can’t talk numbers until 24 hours later.

