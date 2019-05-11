Alvark prevail in title thriller

A year ago, the Alvark Tokyo built a 10-point lead by halftime, then overwhelmed the Chiba Jets Funabashi in the second half of the B. League Championship Final, winning by 25 points.

Saturday’s showdown was a two-point game at the break.

Tokyo’s commanding lead vanished, but top-seeded Chiba’s spirited rally fell short as the Alvark collected their second title in as many years under Montenegrin bench boss Luka Pavicevic, winning 71-67.

“Back-to-back (championships) is almost impossible,” a beaming Pavicevic declared. “Your team, your Tokyo (team), did it for you.

“I’m happy for my team that they achieved this dream,” he added.

Despite early struggles this season, Pavicevic urged his players to trust the process.

“I told my players in December when we (were struggling) to stay calm,” said Pavicevic, who guided Tokyo to the seventh seed, a wild-card spot, in the eight-team playoffs by winning 16 of its final 20 regular-season games.

His message? “Our time will come,” he recounted. “We just need to be healthy and we just need to pick up the game right before the playoffs. It’s good that this group believes me, playing and attacking as one.

“They knew it, they were waiting for it, they were ready for it and they took it.”

The Alvark went 44-16 in each of their title-winning seasons. In the playoffs, they swept the Central Division champion Niigata Albirex BB in the quarterfinals before ousting the Ryukyu Golden Kings in a three-game semifinal series on Tuesday in Okinawa. Chiba swept the Toyama Grouses and Tochigi Brex to reach the final.

After three quarters, the Jets, who had a league-best 52-8 regular-season record and rode a 12-game winning streak into the final, faced a 64-45 deficit at Yokohama Arena.

Pavicevic’s team outscored the Jets 29-12 in the third quarter.

Chiba coach Atsushi Ono’s club responded to the pressure, using a 14-0 spurt to cut it to 64-59 after back-to-back Yuki Togashi 3-pointers with about 4:30 remaining.

With 4:13 left, Alex Kirk missed two free throws, but got a do-over on the second miss due to a lane violation. He made it, giving Tokyo a 65-59 lead.

A Gavin Edwards jam off a Togashi pass kept the Jets within striking distance, trailing 67-61.

The Jets pulled within 69-67 on a Togashi 3-pointer with 27 seconds left. But a costly turnover seconds later took away a big possession for them.

Kirk, a University of New Mexico alum, swished two free throws with 10.6 seconds remaining for the game’s final points.

Tokyo small forward Yudai Baba, who started only 12 of 59 regular-season games, was penciled into the starting lineup in all six playoff games. The Toyama Prefecture native shined in the final with 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Baba, a second-year pro, was named the B. League Final MVP.

The Jets outscored the Alvark 22-7 in the fourth quarter, with Togashi scoring 10 of his 19 points in the period. Edwards had 11 of his game-high 20 points in fourth and pulled down eight rebounds. Perimeter marksman Shigehiro Taguchi added 14 points off the bench.

For Tokyo, Daiki Tanaka, last season’s B. League Final MVP (15-point, five-assist performance), came up big again. Tanaka had a team-high 16 points on 6-for-18 shooting. He missed the final two games of the regular season while coping with a hamstring injury.

Kirk finished with 15 points, nine boards and two blocks, while teammate Seiya Ando finished with nine points.

The Alvark outrebounded the Jets 49-36, including 14-6 on the offensive glass.

Tokyo led 16-15 after the first quarter, then took a 35-33 advantage into halftime.