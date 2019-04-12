The Grouses' Leo Lyons, a University of Missouri alum, shoots a jumper in the first quarter of Friday's game against the B-Corsairs at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium. Toyama triumphed 99-97. | B. LEAGUE

Basketball / B. League

Toyama holds off Yokohama in series opener

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

The Yokohama B-Corsairs faced a 58-43 deficit at halftime in Friday’s series opener against the Toyama Grouses.

They dominated the third quarter, pulling in front by three points entering the final stanza.

The fourth quarter, ultimately, came down to free throws. The Grouses sank 10 of 16; the B-Corsairs made 1 of 4.

Toyama triumphed 99-97 at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium.

Yokohama got within 97-96 on a Takuya Kawamura 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining.

And after Grouses veteran Tomokazu Abe sank the first of two foul shots with 12 ticks on the clock made it 98-96, the B-Corsairs again got within one on an Alexis Mintaoya free throw with 4 seconds left.

But Minatoya then missed his second attempt.

Toyama’s Joshua Smith grabbed the rebound (his 13th of the game), and Grouses teammate Seiya Funyu was fouled with 2 second to go. After missing his first shot, Funyu made the second of two attempts to account for the game’s final score.

Smith paced the Grouses (29-28) with 25 points and 13 boards. Leo Lyons had 23 points and six assists. Yuto Otsuka scored 15 points and Naoki Uto had 10 with six assists.

Arthur Stepheson led the B-Corsairs (14-43) with 23 points, 19 rebounds and five assists. Brandon Costner scored 22 points, Kawamura added 19 and Taichi Nakamura contributed 11.

Toyama finished 28-for-42 at the foul line. Yokohama drained 12 of 16.

Five B-Corsairs players shared the team lead in fouls (four).

Second-division update

Storks 95, Bee Trains 73

In Hachioji, Nishinomiya took a commanding 47-36 lead into halftime and maintained its big advantage in the second half to rout the hosts in the series opener.

Saint Mary’s (California) College alum Bradley Waldow paced the Storks (31-26) with 24 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Draelon Burns, a DePaul University product, finished with 23 points and 10 assists, while Noriaki Dohara poured in 15 points.

Center Jordan Richard, who completed his college career at Cal State LA, led the Bee Trains (11-47) with 18 points and 16 boards and Hiroya Ogane poured in 16 points.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Image Not Available
TryHoop Okayama to join B. League's third division for 2019-20 season
TryHoop Okayama, a new men's pro basketball team, will join the B. League's third division for the 2019-20 season, it was announced on Friday. After an application was submitted in Novemb...
Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew, seen watching his team play the Mavericks on Feb. 2, will not return for the 2019-20 season after the team decided to part ways with him on Thursday.
Cavs, coach Larry Drew part ways after 19-win season
The Cavaliers will continue to rebuild with a new coach. Larry Drew's run is over after one season. The team parted ways Thursday with Drew, who took over as the Cavs coach in October and...
Ryusei Shinoyama and the Brave Thunders have hit their stride as the postseason approaches, winning nine of their last 10 games.
Elite teams set pace as title chase heats up
There's an old adage cited by managers and coaches that comes to mind as the B. League regular season winds down. "You want to be playing your best ball at the end of the season," they sa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Grouses' Leo Lyons, a University of Missouri alum, shoots a jumper in the first quarter of Friday's game against the B-Corsairs at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium. Toyama triumphed 99-97. | B. LEAGUE B-Corsairs guard Taichi Nakamura drives to the basket in the second quarter against the Grouses on Friday night at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium. | B. LEAGUE

, , ,