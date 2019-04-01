ONE CEO enthused by Japan success

It was only one event. And there was no guarantee of continued success for a long time into the future.

Even so, ONE Championship’s first-ever event in Japan managed to instill confidence that the organization is on the right path for further success in the country.

That much was evident by the very satisfied-sounding CEO Chatri Sityodtong during his opening remarks at the post-event news conference on Sunday.

“The fights were outstanding, (the) athletes were just unbelievable,” Sityodtong said. “I couldn’t ask for a better night. But I tell you, it’s only the beginning, the very beginning.”

There was no need to go to a decision in any of the final seven bouts at Ryogoku Kokugikan, with each eliciting excited “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd.

The evening started a little slow with empty seats seen around the arena during the prelims, which kicked off a 3:30 p.m. But as the evening wore on and bigger stars begin to appear in the cage, the stands were soon close to full.

Organizers didn’t provide a specific attendance figure. But Sityodtong, the son of a Thai father and a Japanese mother, said that the 11,000-capacity venue was at “100 percent attendance.”

Sityodtong said ONE “could have been in a stadium twice the size and still (sold) out,” yet the company chose a “monument” of Japanese society and culture for its inaugural event in the nation.

“We wanted to pay respect to the martial arts, the budō culture (in) Japan, (they are) very important for us,” Sityodtong said. “As the home of martial arts, we wanted to show respect to Japan.”

ONE plans to host another event in Japan in October.

Sityodtong, during a prefight news conference in Roppongi on Thursday, insisted ONE was considering holding four events in Japan next year and eventually expanding to 12 per year. That’s a bold statement in a country where combat sports don’t seem to fascinate the populace as much as they have in past years.

But Sityodtong, an alum of the Harvard Business School who later worked at hedge fund companies in the United States, has no intention of backing down from Japan, which was the world’s biggest market for combat sports during the heyday of PRIDE Championship and K-1 in the 1990s and 2000s.

“It’s kind of sad. The last 20 years, Japanese martial arts history has continuously declined,” said Sityodtong, who is a lifelong martial artist himself. “And I think it’s because there wasn’t the right leadership. There wasn’t the right capital. There wasn’t the right media. There wasn’t the right formula for success.”

To prove its commitment, ONE has recently entered into partnerships with Shooto and Pancrase, two of the oldest mixed martial arts organizations in Japan. Through these partnerships, the champions of the two promotions will have opportunities to compete in ONE. Additionally, ONE will also provide the amateur champions from the two circuits with an opportunity to workout at its training base at Evolve MMA in Singapore.

“From what I hear, a lot of fighters are very excited for their futures,” Sityodtong said of the partnerships. “Who pays the most? There’s no doubt the ONE Championship and UFC are the highest-paying companies in the world. So if you are a world champion on this platform, and you become a true superstar, there’s nobody else that can pay you more.”

It has been reported that ONE, which has a number of globally well-known sponsors such as Disney, Facebook and Honda, has a valuation of $1 billion. It’s also currently aired in 140 countries around the world and has a potential viewership of 2.6 billion.

Meanwhile, aside from the ONE CEO, the biggest sigh of relief on Sunday probably came from Shinya Aoki.

The 35-year-old star jiujitsu master successfully reclaimed the ONE lightweight belt from the Philippines’ Eduard Folayang in their rematch, winning via a side choke in the first round of the day’s main event.

On Thursday, Aoki had said he was calm. But after the stunning win, he completely let his emotion show, climbing up the cage and later trotting over to the entrance ramp and sitting down.

“Chatri signed with me even before ONE became this big,” said Aoki, who made his ONE debut in 2012. “And this past year, I’ve been working hard to put this event together. So I’ve been here with the responsibility and loyalty. Having finished everything, I feel relieved.”

Sityodtong could sympathize with Aoki, a former fighter for PRIDE and Dream and arguably the most famous name in the Japanese MMA scene even today, who had to carry the pressure of the main attraction for the first Japanese event.

“He has seen the last 20 years, the decline of Japanese martial arts,” Sityodtong said of Aoki. “And he wants to relive mixed martial arts just like I do. So it’s not just a job for us, it’s a mission, it’s a passion of our life, to bring back Japanese martial arts to the greatest glories again.”