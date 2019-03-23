South Korea's Lim Eun-soo (left) and Mariah Bell of the United States are seen at this week's world championships in Saitama. | REUTERS

Figure Skating

ISU clears Mariah Bell after on-ice collision with rival Lim Eun-soo during practice session

Reuters

SAITAMA - The International Skating Union on Friday cleared Mariah Bell of causing intentional harm after the American was accused of colliding into 16-year-old South Korean rival Lim Eun-soo in the final warmup session ahead of the world championships at Saitama Super Arena

The ISU said it had been made aware of a statement published by the Korea Skating Union on Thursday about the incident.

“Based on the evidence at hand at this point in time, which includes a video, there is no evidence that Ms. Bell intended any harm to Ms. Lim,” the ISU said in a statement.

The ISU said the incident was “verbally reported” to the ISU by the Korean team leader but it had received no formal complaint.

“The ISU met with delegates from both USA and Korea and urged both parties to find an amicable solution. The ISU maintains that this remains the appropriate approach,” the governing body added.

