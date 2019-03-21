Ichiro's remarkable baseball journey comes to an end

When it was finally time for it end, after a career that began in 1992 in Kobe, Ichiro Suzuki turned to the crowd at Tokyo Dome and began to wave goodbye.

The 46,451 packed into Tokyo Dome roared in appreciation as Ichiro jogged in from right field for the final time as a player. He waved a few more times on the way in, touching the brim of his hat in a show of thanks to the Seattle Mariners’ opponents the Oakland Athletics, who were applauding with everyone else.

There was still a game to play, but these were the final steps as a player of one of the most dynamic athletes to ever wear a uniform, and one-of-a-kind player deserved a moment all his own.

Ichiro ended the speculation about his future on Thursday night, retiring after the second game of the MLB season.

Ichiro Suzuki bats for the Orix BlueWave in 1994. | KYODO

He left the field to an emotional show of appreciation from the fans and players. The PA announcer encouraged the crowd to join MLB in saluting Ichiro, during the stoppage in play, which lasted several minutes. In the stands, a few fans dabbed at wet eyes. A few tears fell down the face of Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon as he watched everything unfold and pitcher Yusei Kikuchi left some on Ichiro’s shoulder as he embraced one of his childhood heroes in front of the dugout. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. enveloped Ichiro in a big hug in the dugout when it all done.

Ichiro finished the game 0-for-4. He nearly delivered about the most Ichiro ending imaginable in the eighth, but was a step too slow in his attempt to leg out an infield single. He ends his illustrious career with 4,327 hits between Japan and the U.S., the most by any player in history.

Ichiro was an iconic player. His pre-at-bat routine of stretches and the way he held out the bat, fist facing the picther, before settling into his batting stance became almost the stuff of legend. His success in the majors was a game-changer in two countries.

He was the first Japanese non-pitcher in the majors, and the third overall after pitchers Masanori Murakami, who was present on Thursday, and Hideo Nomo. The way he could expertly control a bat and leg out infield singles was unique even among the best players in the in the world.

In Japan, he helped inspire multiple generations of players, including current MLB stars Shohei Ohtani, Yu Darvish, Masahiro Tanaka, and his current teammate Yusei Kikuchi. Best-selling author Robert Whiting once said Hideki Matsui, one of Ichiro’s contemporaries, wouldn’t have left for the majors if not for Ichiro. Beyond baseball, his success in the majors was an inspiration to Japanese, who watched in droves every morning his games were broadcast, and a great source of national pride.

Ichiro took MLB by storm in his first season, setting the record for hits by a rookie (242) and winning both the American League Rookie of the Year and AL MVP awards. The only other player to win both in the same year was Boston Red Sox outfielder Fred Lynn in 1975.

Ichiro Suzuki is seen batting for the Mariners in 2004, when he broke the single-season record for hits (262). | KYODO

His fabulous first season was only the precursor. He set the MLB single-season hits record with 262 in 2004, breaking George Sisler’s mark of 257 which had stood for 84 years. He also complied 10 straight seasons with at least 200 hits, another MLB record.

He left fans in awe with his talents in the outfield, where he chased down balls and leapt high into the air to take away homers at the wall. For all his talents at the plate, one of his most iconic highlights was the laser beam he threw from right field to nail the Athletics’ Terrence Long in his first season.

Ichiro was a 10-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner in MLB. He also won a pair of batting titles.

He was star in Japan before going to the majors, winning three consecutive Pacific League MVP awards (1994-96) and finishing with 1,278 hits and a .353 average in nine seasons with the Orix BlueWave.

He spent the formative years of his professional career under manager Akira Ogi, who was also the catalyst for the switch from “Suzuki” to “Ichiro” on the back of his uniform. In 1995, the same year as the Great Hanshin Earthquake, Ichiro and the BlueWave won the PL pennant. In 1996, the team won the Japan Series.

Ichiro won seven Golden Gloves (1994-2000) in Japan and was named to seven Best Nine teams. He was the Matsutaro Shoriki Award in 1994 and 1995 while with Orix and again in 2004, after breaking the MLB hits record.

He played for Japan during the 2006 and 2009 World Baseball Classics, helping Samurai Japan claim both titles.