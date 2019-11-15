Reader Mail

Hold all Olympic events in Hokkaido

With its decision to move the marathon to Sapporo next year, the International Olympic Committee has effectively admitted that it was a mistake to hold the games in Tokyo in the extreme heat of July and August.

But why only the marathon? Why not move all the outdoor sports to Hokkaido? (The Sapporo Dome, for example, would be a perfect venue for the Rugby Sevens). And why stop there? Let’s redesignate the games, so that Sapporo can pip Beijing to the post by becoming the first city ever to host both the Summer and the Winter Olympics!

CHRISTOPHER LEWIS
MINATO WARD, TOKYO

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

