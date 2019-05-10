Saying no more to corporate racism

On April 30, the last day of Heisei, I left a company where I worked for exactly five years. I aspired to start a new life with the advent of the new Reiwa Era.

To put it in a nutshell, as far as the salary is concerned, it was “The Five Years’ Disgrace.” (Readers may have heard of a famous nonfiction book “The Twenty Years’ Crisis.”) Management tried to keep me by offering a higher salary, but in vain. It was too late.

Besides, I had another reason to leave the company. My section leased out the company’s properties, including apartments, and there were some staff who stubbornly refused to rent apartments to non-Japanese people, just because it might get troublesome. That is gross violation of human rights; Japanese courts have repeatedly ruled against such discrimination. I did not want to work with racists any longer. My first name literally means “righteous way,” which I followed as my parents anticipated when they named me.

SHINAGAWA WARD, TOKYO

