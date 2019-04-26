Is convenience really rewarding?

“Two Lawson stores to trial unstaffed night operations” in the March 31 issue was an absorbing story. I don’t agree with self-service stores.

First, it is so tough for “information have-nots” to undertake the complicated procedures to purchase even a single item during the designated self-service hours, even if an employee assists them. What’s worse, the increase in security cameras will make such dinosaurs feel more uneasy and uncomfortable.

Convenience stores are indeed convenient, but many people have come to rely on them too much. For example, when it comes up all of a sudden that we have forgotten to buy something, we have only to rush into a nearby store running around the clock to get it. Inadvertently, we lower our innate ability to think and judge. Closing such shops earlier is one solution to this.

Also, conducting business late in general will wear out both workers and consumers, ultimately making the labor shortage worse. Management should shorten their operating hours to protect employees, including shop owners and, indirectly, purchasers instead of running self-service stores.

YOKOHAMA

