North Korea has opened a rare ruling party congress — only the second since leader Kim Jong Un came to power — with the strongman admitting that an economic strategy he unveiled at the previous meeting had not panned out, state media reported Wednesday.

“The five-year economic development strategy period wrapped up last year, but the results in most areas fell extremely short of our goals,” the ruling party’s Rodong Sinmun daily quoted Kim as saying in his opening speech a day earlier.

Kim also said he would reveal “the key line of struggle and strategic and tactical policies” for “the cause of national reunification, promoting external relations and strengthening the work of the Party” during the congress, state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

The North Korean leader’s admission of economic failures comes as the country faces a three-pronged challenge in the form of crushing U.N. sanctions over its nuclear weapons program, recovering from damage wrought by natural disasters last year and the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the country to close its borders.

Kim also again touted self-reliance in his opening speech, as he seeks to present an image that his country is weathering challenges that observers say represent the biggest threat to his regime since he took power.

Photos released by state-run media showed Kim speaking before hundreds of maskless North Korean officials. North Korea has maintained that it has seen no cases of the deadly coronavirus, a claim that Japanese and U.S. officials have called dubious.

Economists say North Korea’s economy is in worse shape today than when Kim took over after his father’s death in 2011. Much of this economic damage has been due to the border closures, which have cut off much-needed Chinese trade and aid to the country.

Although the word “nuclear” did not come up in his speech, Kim noted that his country had created a “strong guarantee” that protects the “destiny of the motherland” — a thinly veiled reference to its nuclear weapons program.

North Korea has not tested a nuclear bomb or launched a long-range missile since 2017, but experts say the country has continued to build up and refine its arsenal, even after Kim’s three meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump. In October, Kim oversaw a massive military parade that unveiled a huge new missile that some analysts believe could carry enough warheads to overwhelm existing U.S. and Japanese missile defenses.

Kim has apparently been biding his time, especially since Joe Biden’s defeat of Trump in the November U.S. presidential election and ahead of his Jan. 20 swearing-in. Trump was widely seen as the North Korean leader’s preferred candidate.

Pyongyang has called Biden a “rabid dog” and the incoming president has labeled Kim a “thug,” but North Korea reached out to a European lawmaker last month, saying that it wants to have good ties with the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 31.

Biden has said he is willing to engage in “principled diplomacy” with Pyongyang. His camp has suggested this could include meetings with Kim if they are part of a strategy that helps make progress toward North Korea’s denuclearization.

Kim is also expected to announce a leadership shuffle, possibly elevating his powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, into a new position. Images showed her seated in a prominent position behind her brother.

The regime has not announced a timeline for the party congress, but the last one, in 2016, spanned four days. Observers said it was possible the same time frame could play out this year, with the congress wrapping up on Friday, which is believed to be Kim Jong Un’s 36th birthday. Kim’s exact birth date remains a closely guarded secret in North Korea.

In addition to announcing its five-year economic plan at the previous Congress in 2016, Kim called his country a “responsible nuclear power” and emphasized its commitment to its byungjin policy of simultaneously pursuing economic development and its nuclear weapons program.

In a signal of what the to expect at the congress, Kim implied a return to the policy during a plenary meeting of the ruling party’s Central Committee in January last year, saying “nothing has changed between the days when we maintained the line of simultaneously pushing forward the economic construction and the building of nuclear force.”

Kim’s Tuesday speech also appeared to point to a similar trajectory.

“In this world full of harsh challenges and instability, it is clear to all of us that we must point to a shortcut that leads (the country) to a stronger and more prosperous path and brings happiness to our people,” he said without detailing what the “shortcut” may be.