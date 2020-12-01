“Sanmitsu” — the “Three C’s” approach to the pandemic: avoiding closed spaces, crowds and close-contact situations — was chosen Tuesday as Japan’s buzzword of the year.
With the recent coronavirus pandemic dominating everyday lives, words that made the top 10 were largely related to the virus:
- “Abenomask,” which literally means “Abe’s mask,” is a word that describes one of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s signature coronavirus policies of distributing two cloth masks per household as stores across the nation faced a shortage.
- “Amabie,” a mythical sea creature that first appeared in the popular consciousness back in the Edo Period (1603-1868) in Kumamoto Prefecture said to predict both a rich harvest and a pandemic.
- “Go To campaign,” a series of government programs intended to minimize and revitalize the economic impact of the pandemic, especially in the hard-hit tourism, food, and entertainment sectors.
