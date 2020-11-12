Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden agreed to meet in person as soon as possible during their first telephone talks on Thursday, government officials said.

Suga congratulated Biden on winning last week’s presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump and stressed the importance of the Japan-U.S. security alliance.

During the talks, Biden told Suga that the U.S. will defend the Senkaku Islands, which are controlled by Japan but claimed by China, under a bilateral security treaty.

The leaders also affirmed that they would cooperate on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, Suga told reporters after the call.

Suga also requested U.S. support on the North Korean abduction issue, he said.

Suga is believed to be eager to establish a relationship with Biden, who will become commander-in-chief of Japan’s key ally at a time of growing Chinese maritime assertiveness and concerns over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

Biden has already held phone talks with a number of world leaders including those of the U.K., Canada, France and Germany.

Major U.S. media outlets called last week’s election for Biden, a veteran politician who served as vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, after he surpassed the winning threshold of 270 electoral college votes. The president-elect is set to take office on Jan. 20.

Trump, however, is contesting results in several states and has yet to concede.

Suga tweeted his congratulations to Biden on Sunday and on Monday told reporters he looks forward to cooperating with the United States to “secure the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.”