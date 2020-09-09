  • People wait to cross an intersection in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district in August. | BLOOMBERG
    People wait to cross an intersection in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district in August. | BLOOMBERG

  • Staff report

  • SHARE

Tokyo reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a day after posting 170 cases.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement that 913 tests had been conducted, adding that the number of seriously ill patients had risen from 21 a day earlier to 24.

Wednesday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 22,168.

RELATED STORIES

, ,

RELATED PHOTOS

Your news needs your support

Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.

Coronavirus banner
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5