Tokyo reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a day after posting 170 cases.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement that 913 tests had been conducted, adding that the number of seriously ill patients had risen from 21 a day earlier to 24.
Wednesday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 22,168.
