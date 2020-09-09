We are delighted to be selected for this honorable grand prize. Fuji Oil Group is a business-to-business food ingredient manufacturer. We promote ESG Management to achieve sustainable growth while contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.

Environment and human rights issues may arise at production sites for crops such as palm oil and cacao, which are our key raw materials. We promote sustainable procurement while respecting stakeholders’ expectations, including the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. As an example, we aim to achieve NDPE (no deforestation, no peatland development and no exploitation) described in our Responsible Palm Oil Sourcing Policy. To put this policy into practice, we operate a grievance mechanism that enables our stakeholders to inform us of any issues in the supply chain. This allows us to take appropriate corrective action.

Under the leadership of the chief “ESG” officer, a position established in 2019, we will continue to improve our ESG performance to meet our stakeholders’ expectations.