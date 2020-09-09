The Suntory Group established our Sustainability Vision in 2019 to help realize our corporate mission to create harmony with people and nature.

Our initiatives related to water sustainability and climate change are a part of this vision. Initiative examples include reducing water usage at our plants, conducting cultivation activities in water-stressed areas and aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the whole value chain by 2050.

Our Plastic Policy is also a part of this vision. The policy outlines how we will provide innovative solutions in aiming to use fully recycled or plant-based materials for all polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles by 2030. It also guides our employees to take initiative in bringing about a sustainable society through recycling and community engagement.

Only through partnerships with various stakeholders can we realize our Sustainability Vision. We are committed to continuing such partnerships and working together with consumers to bring about a sustainable future.