We are deeply grateful to receive the ESG Excellence Award from The Japan Times.

At Shizen Energy Group, we will do our best to promote the energy transition to renewables to allow people to live happily on this beautiful, blue planet well into the future.

We aim to realize an autonomous and sustainable society, creating a “100 percent renewable energy” world. We will join forces with partners and others who share the same feelings to pass on our planet to future generations. We strive to work closely with people who have a shared perspective to tackle diverse problems, maximizing our impact on society.

On the other hand, to achieve such a society, it is essential to build systems that consolidate capital for economic, cultural and social arenas for the earth’s future and future generations. We would bring new value that inspires and motivates people all over the world through innovative systems. With this, energy businesses can connect local communities across the globe.

We welcome people to co-create values for the future. Together we can take action for our planet.