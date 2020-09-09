Rumiko Obata, executive vice president of Obata Sake Brewery, holds the Grand Prize trophy in the Satoyama category at Gakkogura brewery, which used to be an elementary school, on Sado Island, Niigata Prefecture. | OBATA SAKE BREWERY

We are honored to have been awarded the Grand Prize in the satoyama category in The Japan Times Satoyama & ESG Awards.

We are extremely grateful that our brewing activities have been highly acknowledged.

A sake brewery can only come to fruition when there is good water and rice in the area, and with such gifts of local produce, it’s been possible to continue our business.

In 2014, we transformed an old elementary school that was closed in 2010 into a sake brewery known as Gakkogura (school brewery). With an aim to only use produce from Sado, we intend to brew sake sustainably while taking advantage of Sado’s rich environment and using renewable energy.

In recent years, such sustainable efforts have attracted much attention from overseas. We are highly encouraged by this award, and we are determined to continue disseminating the charm of satoyama in Sado.