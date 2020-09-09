ACE is a Japanese nongovernmental organization that strives for “a world where children and youth can shape their own lives and build a society they want to live in,” by solving social issues to that end.

Since our establishment in 1997, we have focused on the issue of child labor, involving an estimated 152 million children globally (as of 2017), and specifically the cacao industry in Ghana and the cotton industry in India. We facilitate collaboration between communities, corporations and consumers to eradicate child labor together.

By supporting the formation of the child labor-free zone system with the Ghanaian government, we aim to scale-up the safeguarding of more children from dangerous and harmful labor and ensure wider access to quality education.

2021 is the United Nation’s “International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor.” With this honorable award, we call for more governments, companies and people to commit to solving the issues toward the achievement of sustainable development goal 8.7.