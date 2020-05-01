Tokyo reports 165 coronavirus cases, the most since April 18

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday confirmed 165 new cases of COVID-19, more than triple the figure reported a day earlier and a high mark since April 18.

The jump in cases came after the daily tally came to below 50 for a third time this week on Thursday following a recent plunge in the number of train passengers and nonessential outings amid the nationwide state of emergency.

The latest figure compares with 46 cases reported on Thursday, 47 on Wednesday, 112 on Tuesday and 39 on Monday, and brings the total number of infections in the capital to 4,317, metropolitan government data showed.

Three people died from COVID-19 in Tokyo on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 120, the metropolitan government said. Nationwide, more than 14,300 people are infected, with total deaths of at least 470 as of late Thursday.