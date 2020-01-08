Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn faces the media in Beirut on Wednesday. The disgraced former chairman of Nissan spoke to journalists more than a week after his dramatic escape from Japan ahead of his trial for alleged financial misconduct. | AP

National / Crime & Legal

Ghosn slams 'anachronistic' Japanese justice system in first news conference since fleeing country

by Satoshi Sugiyama

Staff Writer

In a long-awaited news conference, ousted Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn broke his silence Wednesday, describing his conditions while detained in Japan and accusing the automaker, prosecutors and the media of destroying his reputation.

Standing behind a podium and wearing a black suit and pink tie, Ghosn lambasted the “anachronistic” Japanese legal system and reiterated his innocence.

“I did not escape justice, I fled from injustice and political persecution,” he said. “I am here to clear my name. … I should have never been arrested in the first place.”

