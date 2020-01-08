Ghosn slams 'anachronistic' Japanese justice system in first news conference since fleeing country

In a long-awaited news conference, ousted Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn broke his silence Wednesday, describing his conditions while detained in Japan and accusing the automaker, prosecutors and the media of destroying his reputation.

Standing behind a podium and wearing a black suit and pink tie, Ghosn lambasted the “anachronistic” Japanese legal system and reiterated his innocence.

“I did not escape justice, I fled from injustice and political persecution,” he said. “I am here to clear my name. … I should have never been arrested in the first place.”