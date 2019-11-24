Asia Pacific

Ex-K-pop singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home

Staff Report

South Korean singer and celebrity Goo Ha-ra, a former member of the popular K-pop girl group Kara, was found dead at her home Sunday, local media reported, quoting police.

The 28-year-old was found dead around 6 p.m., authorities said. They said a probe is under way to determine the exact cause of death.

In May, Goo was treated at a hospital after being found unconscious at her home by her manager in a suspected suicide attempt.

She had been in the early stages of a comeback, releasing a single for the Japanese market and touring in the cities of Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo between Nov. 14-19, according to media reports.

She had been expected to concentrate on Japanese promotions for the immediate future.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Goo Ha-ra | YONHAP / VIA KYODO

