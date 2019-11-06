Knife-wielding man attacks pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho at Hong Kong event

A knife-wielding man on Wednesday attacked a pro-Beijing lawmaker who has taken a tough stand against anti-government protests in Hong Kong, police said.

Legislator Junius Ho, his assistant and the alleged attacker were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries following the assault in Tuen Mun on Wednesday morning, police said.

The attacker’s motive was unknown, but Ho gained notoriety among anti-government protesters in July when he was filmed laughing and shaking hands with suspected triad gang members who assaulted peaceful demonstrators.

The attack on Ho comes amid more than five months of sometimes violent political unrest in the former British colony-turned semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Further protests were planned Wednesday at some of Hong Kong’s universities, activists said. Police fired water cannon to disperse protesters at a Guy Fawkes-themed march on Tuesday.

China’s Communist Party said Tuesday it will not tolerate any “separatist behavior” in Hong Kong, after some of the protesters called for independence.

What started as a protest against a proposed China extradition bill has widened into the gravest challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s rule since he came to power in 2012.

Protesters are demanding an end to perceived Chinese meddling in the territory’s affairs, as well as universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, among other demands.

Beijing denies interfering and blames foreign governments for fueling the unrest.

Xi met Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Shanghai on Tuesday, vouching support for her administration.

Following the meeting, Lam denied rumors that the government is considering an amnesty for protesters charged with offenses. Xi and Lam unexpectedly held talks Monday night on the sidelines of a trade event in Shanghai amid signals from China’s central government that it may tighten its grip on Hong Kong to quell the unrest.

Lam told a news conference in Shanghai that Xi expressed “care and concern” during their brief meeting, along with support for measures taken by her government to end the crisis. She vowed that the government will strive to stamp out violence with strict law enforcement.

Lam said she was disturbed by mounting injuries during the protests, including an incident early Monday that left a 22-year-old university student sprawled in a pool of blood at a parking-lot building after police fired tear gas. Hospital officials said the victim was in a critical condition.

Lam said investigations will be carried out to determine exactly what happened, and said the case drove home the government’s message that violence must cease.

Television footage showed riot police firing tear gas canisters at the building after objects were hurled down at the street at them when they chased off a mob. Minutes later, medical workers found the unconscious student on the second floor of the building.

Senior police official Suzette Foo said late Tuesday that the young man had reportedly fallen from an upper floor, but that it wasn’t captured by security surveillance cameras. She didn’t rule out the possibility that he was fleeing from tear gas but noted that police fired from a distance. She also rebutted online claims that police pushed the victim down.

“It is an upsetting incident. We will certainly investigate this case fully and do all we can to find out the truth,” Foo said.

Hundreds of black-clad demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks — symbols of protest worldwide — rallied Tuesday night in the busy Tsim Sha Tsui district to mark the one-month anniversary of a government ban on facial coverings at rallies. Some protesters vandalized shops and set up road barriers as they marched along streets.

“We are out to tell the government that we will not be cowed. We will fight to the end, Hong Kong people will not give up,” a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask said on local television. Police later fired a water cannon and quickly broke up the rally.

Earlier Tuesday, Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said Xi’s meeting with Lam was a “vote of confidence” in the city’s government. But pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo warned of a tougher stance by Beijing.

“The message to Hong Kong people is that ‘We are with her, she has our backing and you better watch out,'” Mo said.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that Xi also “demanded unswerving efforts to stop and punish violent activities.” He called for more dialogue and efforts to improve people’s livelihoods in one of the world’s most expensive cities.

China’s Communist Party last week indicated it may try to find a way to enact anti-subversion laws in Hong Kong, after such measures were shelved previously due to public opposition.

More than 3,300 people have been arrested since the protests began.

In a bloody incident Sunday night, a knife-wielding man believed to be a Beijing supporter slashed two people after an argument and bit off part of a local politician’s ear outside a mall. Police have arrested the assailant and two men who attacked him.

Cheung said the government plans to hold a second community dialogue after Nov. 24 district elections. Lam held her first town hall meeting on Sept. 26, but was criticized by angry residents.