JR East considers halting Tokyo train services this weekend as violent Typhoon Hagibis approaches

East Japan Railway Co. said Thursday that it is considering whether to suspend many train services in the Tokyo metropolitan area this weekend as a powerful typhoon is expected to hit the country.

The company, widely known as JR East, is expected to announce the decision later Thursday and make it available in English, Chinese and Korean on its website and its Twitter account.

The company has previously been reluctant to announce planned suspensions 48 hours beforehand, citing problems with accuracy of typhoon forecasts.

But it has decided to make the early announcement given that the typhoon is projected to coincide with Rugby World Cup games and many other events, including weddings and school sports festivals, planned over the three-day weekend, sources familiar with the matter said.