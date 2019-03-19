Carlos Vecchio (left), the envoy to the United States of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, replaces a picture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with a picture of Guaido after his supporters took control of the office of Venezuela's military attache in Washington on Monday. | REUTERS

World

Venezuela opposition takes control of diplomatic properties in U.S.

Reuters

WASHINGTON - Representatives of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido have taken control of three of the country’s diplomatic properties in the United States, Guaido’s U.S. envoy said on Monday, as the opposition presses its bid to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

The envoy, Carlos Vecchio, said the opposition had gained control of two buildings belonging to Venezuela’s defense ministry in Washington and one consular building in New York. He added that the group expects to take control of Venezuela’s embassy in Washington “in the days to come.”

The moves come after Guaido, the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency in January, arguing that Maduro’s May 2018 re-election was illegitimate. He has been recognized as Venezuela’s rightful leader by most Western countries, including the United States.

“We are taking these steps in order to preserve the assets of the Venezuelans here in this country,” Vecchio said from one of the buildings, the office of Venezuela’s military attache to Washington, after removing a portrait of Maduro from the wall and replacing it with one of Guaido.

Maduro, who has branded Guaido a U.S. puppet seeking to oust him in a coup, broke off relations with Washington after it recognized Guaido, calling diplomatic and consular staff back to Caracas.

Of 55 staff members, 12 decided to remain in the United States and support Guaido, Vecchio said on Monday. He added that his staff would work out of the attache building, which is located in the upscale Kalorama neighborhood and has an assessed value of $2.2 million, according to Washington property records.

Venezuela’s information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the opposition’s move to take possession of the properties.

Vecchio spoke alongside Col. Jose Luis Silva, Venezuela’s military attache to Washington who recognized Guaido on Jan. 27. Few other high-ranking members of the military have heeded Guaido’s call to break with Maduro, who retains the support of the armed forces and control of state functions.

On Monday, two sources familiar with the matter said an army general has defected and fled to Colombia. Vecchio said he was confident that Venezuela, which is undergoing an economic and humanitarian crisis, was in “an irreversible process of change” but that “it won’t come easily.”

The United States withdrew all its remaining diplomatic personnel in Venezuela last week.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A protester carrying flags walks past the Union Jack and European Union flags of anti-Brexit activists near the Houses of Parliament in London on Monday.
May prepares to seek long Brexit delay as speaker's ruling creates 'constitutional crisis'
Prime Minister Theresa May's plans for Brexit were in disarray late Tuesday, after the House of Commons speaker torpedoed her plan to win Parliament's approval of her twice-defeated deal for lea...
People are seen fleeing as heavy smoke rises above the Islamic State group's last remaining position in the village of Baghouz during battles with the Syrian Democratic Forces, in the countryside of the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on Monday. A shroud of black smoke covered the Islamic State group's last Syria redoubt as U.S.-backed forces battled holdout jihadis after a night of shelling and heavy airstrikes.
IS says displacements from Syria's Baghouz will not weaken the group
An Islamic State spokesman said Monday the displacement of "the weak and poor" from Syria's Baghouz would not weaken the group. "Do you think the displacement of the weak and poor out of ...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin on March 13.
Germany likely to renege on pledge to Trump to boost military spending
Berlin could renege on its pledge to raise military spending, in the latest gesture of defiance by German Chancellor Angela Merkel toward U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly blaste...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Carlos Vecchio (left), the envoy to the United States of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, replaces a picture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with a picture of Guaido after his supporters took control of the office of Venezuela's military attache in Washington on Monday. | REUTERS

, , , ,