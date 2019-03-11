Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives at his residence in Tokyo on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Ousted Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn seeking court approval to attend company board meeting Tuesday

Kyodo

Ousted Nissan Motor Co. chief Carlos Ghosn is seeking court permission to attend the company’s board meeting Tuesday, his lawyers said Monday.

The Tokyo District Court could decide Monday whether to give its approval, the lawyers added.

Ghosn was released on bail last week, more than three months after he was arrested for alleged financial misconduct. The Japanese carmaker removed Ghosn from his post following his arrest.

Ghosn, who denies the allegations against him, remains a director at the firm but Nissan is expected to dismiss him from the board at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting next month.

