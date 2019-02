We’re following the action as U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in the Vietnamese capital for denuclearization talks at their second summit, eight months after their one-day, landmark meeting in Singapore.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES Trump and Kim to meet for dinner at colonial-era Hanoi hotel U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un begin their second summit in less than a year in the Vietnamese capital on Wednesday, with the U.S. side seeking tangible steps b... Kim, Trump arrive in Hanoi ahead of second nuclear summit North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Tuesday for their second summit, where the two aim to f... A month ahead of election, Thailand's billionaire rising political star is energizing young voters Young people line up to take selfies with him. His hashtags are trending. And when billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit promises an end to Thailand's military "dictatorship," supporters of ...