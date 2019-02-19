World / Politics

Venezuelan opposition says $3.2 billion in funds are being held in banks in U.S., hopes Trump protects them

Bloomberg

CARACAS - Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly has identified $3.2 billion of funds being held at 20 bank accounts in the U.S. from President Nicolas Maduro’s government that it’s working to safeguard with the help of Donald Trump’s administration.

The U.S. government said in late January that some Venezuelan government accounts had been frozen and could be handed over to Juan Guaido, the president of the National Assembly who says he’s the legitimate leader of the South American nation. No details about the amounts were ever given.

The figures released on Monday came from Carlos Paparoni, the head of the assembly’s finance committee during a press conference in Caracas. The parliament is working globally to try to secure state resources, he said.

“The National Assembly has reached out to 152 banks from the Western Hemisphere, Europe and Asia, including central and private banks, to request the freezing of government accounts,” Paparoni said.

Despite not having control of courts, the military or the oil industry, Guaido’s broad international support has allowed him to lean on foreign governments to help identify and freeze some assets as Maduro tries to work around tightening sanctions designed to choke his authoritarian regime off from much-needed dollars.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry and Finance Ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lobbying efforts have prompted the Bank of England to deny Maduro’s request to repatriate some $1.2 billion of gold and Guaido has named a new board for U.S. refiner Citgo in an attempt to secure control of the Houston-based company, which is owned by the Venezuelan state. Reuters reported that Venezuelan accounts held at Gazprombank were frozen, citing a person with knowledge of the developments.

The government has also been moving funds to three recently opened Bandes accounts in Uruguay, Paparoni said, without explaining how he obtained the information. Bandes, a Venezuelan state-run development bank, is the owner of Banco Bandes Uruguay.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Mazloum Kobani, SDF commander in chief, is interviewed by Reuters in Ain Issa, Syria, in December.
U.S.-backed Syrian forces call for 1,500 coalition troops to stay, fear 'new genocide' at hands o...
The commander of U.S.-backed forces in Syria called on Monday for about 1,000 to 1,500 international forces to remain in Syria to help fight Islamic State and expressed hope that the United States,...
British business magnate Richard Branson appears at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles in October. Branson said Monday that he hopes that the concert that he is throwing for a humanitarian aid effort for Venezuela helps saves lives by raising funds for "much-needed medical help."
Richard Branson hopes border concert saves Venezuelan lives; Caracas sets own shindig
Billionaire Richard Branson said Monday that he hopes the concert he's throwing to rally humanitarian aid for Venezuela will help draw global attention and save lives by raising funds for "much-nee...
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, Feb. 11. In tweets, public remarks and private conversations, Trump is making clear he is closely following the campaign to challenge him on the ballot next November.
Pundit Trump handicaps 2020 Democratic contenders
Kamala Harris had the best campaign roll-out. Amy Klobuchar's snowy debut showed grit. Elizabeth Warren's opening campaign video was a bit odd. Take it from an unlikely armchair pundit sizing up th...

, , , , ,