SoftBank Group reports 62% jump in operating profit, rising to record high

SoftBank Group Corp. on Wednesday reported robust earnings for the April-December period, crediting positive returns on investments in other businesses and ventures.

The group’s operating profit rose to a record ¥1.85 trillion, a rise of 62 percent compared to the same period the previous year. It also boasted a 52 percent jump in net profit to ¥1.53 trillion during the same time frame.

SoftBank attributed the strong performance to the success of its Vision Fund and Delta Fund investments as the conglomerate transitions from a telecommunications company to an investment firm. The funds’ combined operating income was ¥808 billion, which accounts for 43 percent of the company’s total.

In particular, the company said that the Vision Fund saw a valuation gain of ¥693.2 billion from the increase in the fair values of ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc., New York-based co-working firm WeWork Cos. and India’s online hotel startup Oyo Rooms, as well as other investments.

At a news conference Wednesday, founder Masayoshi Son said the Vision Fund would soon exceed $100 billion.

He also mentioned SoftBank Group’s debt, saying that even though the exchange filing states the interest-bearing debt is ¥17 trillion, ¥7 trillion is made up of liabilities from individual companies under the conglomerate.