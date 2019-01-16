France seeks Renault board meeting to replace Japan-jailed CEO Carlos Ghosn, sources say

The French government is moving to dismiss Renault’s scandal-hit Chairman and Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, and has requested a board meeting to consider candidates to replace him, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Renault is set to convene a meeting of its nominations committee, followed by a full board session on Jan. 20, according to three people briefed on the process.

France, Renault’s biggest shareholder, had until now supported its decision to keep Ghosn in office while he awaits trial in Japan for alleged misconduct at Nissan, the French carmaker’s alliance partner he also chaired.

The move follows a decision by the Tokyo District Court earlier on Tuesday to deny Ghosn’s request for release on bail.