Vehicles stand in line to fill up their fuel tanks at a gas station in Mexico, City Wednesday. A fuel scarcity arose after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decided to close government pipelines riddled with illegal fuel taps drilled by thieves, and instead deliver gas and diesel by tanker trucks. | AP

World

Drivers running on empty say Mexico must fix fuel shortage blamed on massive theft

Bloomberg

MEXICO CITY - Hugo Ramirez Sanchez walked an hour to find an open fuel station in the Cuauhtemoc neighborhood of Mexico City, after his car ran out of gasoline. Jorge Mendoza had a stressful 50-minute drive from his home on an almost empty tank.

Across central Mexico, drivers are running on empty or lining up for hours at service stations, as the government’s efforts to rein in fuel theft compound a nationwide gasoline shortage. More than one-fourth of Mexico City’s 400 gasoline stations are facing problems, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said in a Twitter video, while assuring viewers that supply would normalize Wednesday. The states of Mexico, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacan, Guanajuato and Queretaro are among the worst affected.

“The government is saying it’s not a shortage, but this is a shortage,” said Mendoza, gesturing at the two lines of cars snaking down the street from the Pemex-branded fuel station. “Now I am going to be late for my clients and maybe they won’t call me back.”

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has sought to curb rampant gasoline theft, which costs state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos about $3.5 billion a year. But his strategy has caused major distribution delays at a time of high seasonal demand.

To stop the theft, the government has shut and increased surveillance of pipelines, relying on slower-moving — and more expensive — tanker trucks to transport fuel across the country. It’s also deployed the army to Pemex fuel terminals and refineries, which are already operating at about a third of their capacity due to prolonged maintenance cycles and under-investment. The country also lacks fuel storage infrastructure.

The distribution issues have exacerbated bottlenecks at Mexico’s ports, where a record number of fuel tankers have been waiting to unload their cargoes following weather-related ports closures over the past several months.

Tanker ships transporting at least 8.3 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel waited to unload outside of the ports of Pajaritos, Tuxpan and Tampico late Tuesday, with some there since Dec. 23, shipping reports obtained by Bloomberg show. Demurrage, or fees for detaining vessels beyond the scheduled time, typically costs about $22,000 to $24,000 per day.

The fight against illegal pipeline taps by fuel thieves known as “huachicoleros” will take some time, and gasoline supply will begin to normalize bit by bit, Lopez Obrador said in an interview with El Financiero Bloomberg TV late Tuesday. “We have enough gasoline, there’s no problem, it’s a matter of distribution,” he said.

Many Mexicans, however, are running out of patience. “Why didn’t the president consult citizens about this plan like he’s done with everything else?” said Mendoza, shaking his head. “This is not panic purchasing. If I don’t fill up my car right now, I’m screwed.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stands with Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (left) and Sen. Dick Durbin as she speaks with reporters following their meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington Wednesday.
Trump storms out of negotiations with Democrats on border wall funds
President Donald Trump stormed out of negotiations Wednesday on funding a U.S.-Mexico border wall when Democratic opponents said they would not agree to the project. "A total waste of time," Tru...
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani waits to speak at the 2018 Iran Freedom Convention in Washington last May 5.
Lawyer Rudy Giuliani: Trump won't answer any more questions from Robert Mueller
Donald Trump's legal team told special counsel Robert Mueller that the U.S. president will not answer any more questions in the probe of Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, Trump lawyer Rudy Gi...
U.S. President Donald Trump walks before speaking to the media as he returns from Camp David to the White House in Washington Jan. 6.
Trump boxed in by politics amid his shutdown over border wall funds as 800,000 federal workers wa...
There is no easy way out. As the third government shutdown of President Donald Trump's administration stretched into its 19th day, political pressures on Trump and the Democrats have left little...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Vehicles stand in line to fill up their fuel tanks at a gas station in Mexico, City Wednesday. A fuel scarcity arose after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decided to close government pipelines riddled with illegal fuel taps drilled by thieves, and instead deliver gas and diesel by tanker trucks. | AP

, , ,